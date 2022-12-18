Left Menu

Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies launched in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 20:24 IST
Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies launched in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies, an online venture by a group of Kashmiri Pandit intellectuals, was officially launched here on Sunday to provide a platform to the people desirous of working on the subject.

The Panun Kashmir, a representative body of Kashmiri Pandits, welcomed the move as a ''window of opportunity'' for the community fighting for resettlement since their exodus from Kashmir Valley more than 30 years ago.

''The aim of the institute is to study 12 major genocides which have taken place worldwide, some of which are recognised and a few others which remained unrecognised. The attempt is to understand the answers for genocide through analytical studies and different methodologies of research,'' Jonaraja Institute chairman Titu Ganjoo told PTI on the sidelines of the launch event.

''Such studies should have been carried out in India earlier but...nothing has been done,'' he said, adding they are focusing more on prevention and recognition of genocide and encouraging rescuers through their work.

The institute has been named after Pandit Jonaraja who was a great historian, a prolific poet and a psychologist of Kashmiri origin, its director Dileep Kumar Koul said.

He claimed Pandit Jonaraja was the first to introduce the word 'genocide' through his Sanskrit book about 600 years ago.

Koul alleged, ''Kashmiri Pandits are victims of genocide but it was never recognised and was deliberately brushed under the carpet.'' Panun Kashmir convener Agnishekhar and chairman Ajay Chrungoo hailed the establishment of the institute and expressed hope that it will provide a window of opportunity for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

''The government is claiming restoration of normalcy but targeted killings of minorities and threats (by terrorists to Kashmiri Pandit employees) are still going on. The Army is saying 300 terrorists are active, while police say the number is below 100.... They are hiding the real picture which is otherwise grim,'' Chrungoo claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022