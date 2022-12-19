Two UP Police constables suspended for demanding money to 'settle' molestation case

Two police constables here have been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered after a purported audio clip of them allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 to settle a molestation case went viral, an official said on Monday.

Constables Abhishek Goel and Manoj Kumar, posted at Ushait police station, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to settle a molestation case, the audio clip of which has gone viral, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said. They were suspended on Monday after a probe by the Ujhani circle officer prima facie found them guilty, he said.

A departmental probe has also been ordered against them, Srivastava added.

