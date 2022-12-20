Left Menu

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum, textbooks: Par panel

The panel had earlier recommended that to address the under-representation of women and girls in school textbooks or them being depicted only in traditional roles, a thorough analysis from the view point of gender bias and stereotypes should be undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training NCERT.It had also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 09:24 IST
The NCERT will work towards bringing a balanced perspective of all genders in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in its textbooks, according to a parliamentary committee. The panel had earlier recommended that to address the under-representation of women and girls in school textbooks or them being depicted only in traditional roles, a thorough analysis from the view point of gender bias and stereotypes should be undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

It had also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive. On Monday, the report of the Reforms in Content and Design of School Text Books Committee on the action taken by the government on its recommendations and observations was tabled in Parliament. ''The committee has been informed that the NCERT has taken note of all the issues raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and will contribute adequately to bringing in a balanced perspective of all the gender in the NCF, syllabus and all the textbooks which will be developed as a follow-up of NCFs. The process of development of NCFs has already been initiated by the NCERT,'' it said. Earleir, the panel had also recommended that textbooks should have greater portrayal of women in new and emerging professions as role models with a focus on their contributions and pathway of achieving the same. This will help in instilling self-esteem and self-confidence among all, particularly girls, it had said. ''While examining the textbooks, other issues like environment sensitivity, human values, issues of children with special needs etc. can also be looked up for adequate inclusion in the School textbooks,'' the panel had said.

