Imams of Delhi Waqf Board-affiliated mosques protest near CM's residence over 'pending salaries'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 12:44 IST
Several Imams of mosques affiliated to the Delhi Waqf Board on Tuesday protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, alleging that their salaries were pending for the past few months.

An Imam, who took part in the protest, said they have gathered to make their voices heard by the government authorities.

Last week, Imams and muezzins of the mosques affiliated to the Delhi Waqf Board had threatened to hold a protest outside Kejriwal's residence over alleged non-payment of their salaries for over five months.

Some employees had claimed their salaries were pending because the grant given to the board by the Delhi government has been stopped by the Department of Revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

