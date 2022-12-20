Star Refined Oil and Ayurstar awarded 'Brand of the Year'

'Star Refined Oil' and 'Ayurstar' brands of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), were recently conferred with the 'Brand of the Year' title at the Channelier FMCG Awards 2022 held in Goa.

Founded in 2013, GCL the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) has focused on constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability, and quality, creating a unique brand identity for itself.

GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils and with increasing consumer acceptance, trust, and notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include staples, impulse, and non-food categories.

Star Refined Oil is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution, and branding of edible oils and today is a household name across India. Its range of edible oils encompasses Coconut, Palmolein, Rice Bran, Sunflower, Cottonseed, and Soyabean. The oils are well known for their quality and health benefits and are hygienically packed in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The assortment is available in 1ltr, 2ltr, 5ltr, and 15ltr pouches, jars, and tins respectively.

Ayurstar range of personal care products are popular across Maharashtra and Karnataka. The portfolio includes hair oil, hand wash, shower gel, aloe vera gel and agarbatti's. With standards that match those of top MNCs, distinct formulation and use of the latest technology, the brand's focus is for consumers to switch to higher-quality products at an affordable price and is accessible even in remote areas for aspirational consumers. The products are available in various assortments from trial to super saver packs.

Speaking about the momentous achievement, Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director - GCL, says, ''It is an absolute honor that both our leading brands have received the 'Brand of the Year' award. We thank the jury at Channelier FMCG awards for recognizing our deep commitment to providing quality and affordable products. I would like to dedicate this award to our entire GCL team for their hard work, stakeholders, and consumers who have helped us achieve this success. Our goal is for the consumer to utilise at least one product from GCL throughout the day. That is why we have invested in modern infrastructure, high-quality packaging & raw materials, and a skilled team to deliver the best possible. GCL has grown from its humble beginnings into a company offering diverse products and we will keep striving hard to meet our consumers' trust and love in the years to come.'' GCL recently touched a momentous milestone of INR 1400 Crore revenue company in FY 22 and is moving ahead with a renewed endeavour to cross revenue of INR 2,000 Crore by FY 23.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

