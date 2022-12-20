BIMTECH JOINS IVY LEAGUE OF GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED B-SCHOOLS

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) is one of the top-notch B-schools in the country which offers an array of PGDM programs. It is renowned for its deep-rooted values, diversity and collaborations with eminent universities from around the world. During the last 35 years of its journey in management education, BIMTECH has had several high points. We were the pioneers to introduce Post Graduate Programmes in Insurance and Retailing in 2000 and 2002 respectively. The institute shifted its campus from New Delhi to Greater Noida in 2004 which is an integrated campus spread in 10 acres. All our four Full Time programmes got accredited from NBA for providing high-quality management education. We have tie ups with 64 foreign b-schools and universities across the world besides, EFMD, Brussels conferring “Business School with Impact” (BSIS) grade in 2019. In the year 2020, AICTE has granted Category-1 autonomy to our Institute based on our scores in NBA & NAAC accreditation. So far only four B’schools have been given this status. Industry demands quality business graduates from top business schools to attain a competitive advantage. BIMTECH has also joined an ivy league of globally recognized top B-schools after getting AACSB accreditation this year. The US-based accrediting body, i.e., the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, running since 1916, is considered to be the gold standard in management education. It is known worldwide as the longest-standing, most recognized form of specialized accreditation that an institution and its business programs can earn. AACSB-accredited B-Schools are considered to be the best business schools in the world. They are characterized by schools with better programs, better faculty, better industry-ready students, more international students, and more employers that recruit from them. In India, the association has accredited only 20 B-schools so far. For BIMTECH, AACSB accreditation opens the possibilities for more collaborative research (at national and international levels), and more faculty and student exchanges. NEP 2020 allows the top 100 business institutions in the country to have partnerships with foreign universities and business schools. AACSB accreditation will facilitate conversion of these possibilities for BIMTECH.

Accreditation is an important distinction for academic programs. AACSB accreditation is the largest and most recognized specialized accreditation worldwide for management programs at the undergraduate, master's, and doctorate levels. The requirements for AACSB accreditation are very stringent. There are many benefits of graduating from an AACSB-accredited Business school. Job opportunities are likely to be more with higher starting salaries. International mobility and job opportunities abroad are likely to be enhanced because of AACSB accreditation. Drawn to a level of academic rigor that ensures a first-rate business education, the best faculty and brightest students seek out institutions with AASCB accreditation. Our guiding principle of functioning has always been one that facilitates the grooming of ethical global business leaders who are committed to inclusive growth and sustainability. The Vision, Mission and Values (VMV) of BIMTECH guide all the activities that culminate in the positive contribution to society, business education, the diversity of people and ideas, and the success of graduates. Further, the ideals of BIMTECH spring from the renowned legacy of the Founders—the Birla Group—dedicated towards nation-building and also preserving the rich cultural traditions of India. Systems and processes at BIMTECH are quite robust and gel with the international quality standards. However, during our AACSB accreditation journey, we could identify few areas were we needed to revisit our systems and processes in order to fully align with AACSB Standards. We formed an AACSB Task Force which monitored this alignment on a regular basis. We sailed through this journey because of our strong collaborative team of management, faculty, staff, students, alumni and all other stakeholders. Globally, along with AACSB, there are two other reputed accreditation bodies which are EFMD and AMBA. In the next few years, we shall surely explore the possibility of getting these two accreditations also. It will take lot of efforts and will require resources also. But our efforts for continuous improvement in our quality will never end.

