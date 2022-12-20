Left Menu

Varsity students protest delay in declaring degree result

A verbal altercation followed between the students and the police personnel.The students said they could not apply for scholarships owing to the delay in the announcement of results.Speaking during the protest, ABVP-Mangaluru division convenor Harshith Koyla said the university is allegedly causing hardship to students of degree and PG courses as there were not marksheets provided on time.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:50 IST
Varsity students protest delay in declaring degree result
  • Country:
  • India

Students of Mangalore University, owing allegiance to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the administrative office of the varsity to protest the delay in the declaration of degree results.

Some of the students tried to barge into the hall where the syndicate meeting was held. But, the police intervened and prevented the students from entering the hall. A verbal altercation followed between the students and the police personnel.

The students said they could not apply for scholarships owing to the delay in the announcement of results.

Speaking during the protest, ABVP-Mangaluru division convenor Harshith Koyla said the university is allegedly causing hardship to students of degree and PG courses as there were not marksheets provided on time. Students who joined the university after the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) have not been given the first year’s results, though they are in the second year now, he said. Certainly, the results would be announced by January 25, 2023, he said.

The students called off the protest after being assured by the university Registrar of evaluation P L Dharma that all the results would be out before January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022