Govt college vice-principal caught in inebriated state in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:39 IST
Govt college vice-principal caught in inebriated state in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The vice-principal of a government college was allegedly caught in an inebriated state in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Tuesday, police said. The vice-principal, identified as Ashok Meena, is seen being manhandled and thrown out of the college by some students in a purported video that went viral on social media. Anupgarh police station SHO Phool Chand Sharma said the students, after finding Meena drunk, pushed him outside the collehe and then took him to a hospital. Meena was warned four to five days ago by the sub-divisional officer after being found drunk, Sharma said. No case has been registered against him, he added.

