RailTel bags SAFA's Best Presented Annual Report Award for 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:36 IST
RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Railways Ministry, has received the Best Presented Annual Report (BPA) Award for 2021 instituted by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), the company said in a release.

The annual report of the RailTel won the 'Certificate of Merit' in the 'Infrastructure and Construction Sector' category.

The SAFA BPA Award for the 'Best Presented Annual Reports' is considered the most prestigious accolade for financial reporting in the South Asian region.

It signifies SAFA's recognition and reward for organizations in the region which have achieved excellence in the presentation and disclosure of high-quality, relevant, reliable, and objective financial statements in accordance with the international framework. The award ceremony was hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal in Kathmandu on December 18.

