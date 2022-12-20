Air warrior's heart, liver, cornea donated after fatal injury

A recently-married air warrior who had suffered a head injury and died later, gave a new lease of life to several patients as his family donated his heart, liver and a few other organs in the service of humanity, sources said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old man brought to Army Hospital Research & Referral here on December 12 morning after sustaining head injury a few day ago, army sources said.

Despite all efforts, he could not be saved, they said, adding he was married four months ago.

After he was declared brain dead, his 22-year-old wife and elderly parents and other family members, consented to donate his heart, liver, lungs, both kidneys and cornea to give several patients a new lease of life, a source said.

All the organ were ''successfully transplanted in serving personnel,'' he said.

The donated lungs were allocated to Medanta hospital and transported via a green corridor, a kidney was allocated to the AIIMS, while the heart, liver and one kidney and both cornea were utilised at Army Hospital Research & Referral, the sources said.

This year, the Army Hospital Research & Referral has already performed nine heart transplants, four liver transplants and several kidney transplants, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)