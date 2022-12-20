Left Menu

Air warrior's heart, liver, cornea donated after fatal injury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:57 IST
Air warrior's heart, liver, cornea donated after fatal injury
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recently-married air warrior who had suffered a head injury and died later, gave a new lease of life to several patients as his family donated his heart, liver and a few other organs in the service of humanity, sources said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old man brought to Army Hospital Research & Referral here on December 12 morning after sustaining head injury a few day ago, army sources said.

Despite all efforts, he could not be saved, they said, adding he was married four months ago.

After he was declared brain dead, his 22-year-old wife and elderly parents and other family members, consented to donate his heart, liver, lungs, both kidneys and cornea to give several patients a new lease of life, a source said.

All the organ were ''successfully transplanted in serving personnel,'' he said.

The donated lungs were allocated to Medanta hospital and transported via a green corridor, a kidney was allocated to the AIIMS, while the heart, liver and one kidney and both cornea were utilised at Army Hospital Research & Referral, the sources said.

This year, the Army Hospital Research & Referral has already performed nine heart transplants, four liver transplants and several kidney transplants, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022