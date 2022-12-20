Left Menu

Taliban-led Afghan administration says female students suspended from universities

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:23 IST
Taliban-led Afghan administration says female students suspended from universities
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry said on Tuesday that access to Afghanistan's universities would be suspended to female students until further notice.

A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a cabinet decision.

The move, the latest in the Taliban's restrictions on female education, is likely to raise concerns in the international community, which has not officially recognised the de facto administration.

