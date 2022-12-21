Left Menu

Jharkhand: Two convent school students held after pistol found in classroom

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:54 IST
Jharkhand: Two convent school students held after pistol found in classroom
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of an English-medium convent school were held in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district after one of them was found to be carrying a country-made pistol to the classroom, police said on Wednesday.

The pistol was found by a teacher in the bag of a class 9 student of the CBSE-affiliated school in the Bhurkunda police station area on Tuesday, they said.

The school authorities then informed the police, who rushed to the school and seized the firearm, sub-divisional police officer of Patratu Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said.

The suspicious behaviour of a student in the classroom had drawn the attention of the teacher, following which the pistol was found, he said.

The student told the police that he brought the pistol to the school to give it to a class 8 boy, he added.

Both the students were held, police said, refusing to divulge further details.

The matter is being investigated from all angles, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022