Govt invites applications for Information Commissioners in CIC

It is proposed to appoint Information Commissioners, not exceeding six, as may be deemed necessary in the Central Information Commission, it said.The Right to Information RTI Act provides that the Information Commissioner shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance.Persons fulfilling the criteria and interested for appointment to the post of Information Commissioner may send their particulars in a prescribed proforma up to 5 PM, January 12, 2023, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:38 IST
Central Information Commission Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Centre has sought applications from eligible candidates to fill posts Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Transparency watchdog CIC is headed by the Central Information Commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 Information Commissioners.

Persons who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said. ''It is proposed to appoint Information Commissioners, not exceeding six, as may be deemed necessary in the Central Information Commission,'' it said.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act provides that the Information Commissioner shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance.

Persons fulfilling the criteria and interested for appointment to the post of Information Commissioner may send their particulars in a prescribed proforma up to 5 PM, January 12, 2023, the order said. ''Persons, who are serving under the state/central government or any other organisation, should send their particulars through proper channel (administrative ministry/department/state/UTs) only before the due date,'' it added.

