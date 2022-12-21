Maha Council clears four bills

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday approved the Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune Bill-2022, Universal AI University, Karjat Bill, 2022 and JSPM University, Pune Bill 2022. It also passed Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (second amendment) Bill, 2022 which has been already cleared by the Assembly. PTI CLS KRK KRK

