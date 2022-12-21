Left Menu

Maha Council clears four bills

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday approved the Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune Bill-2022, Universal AI University, Karjat Bill, 2022 and JSPM University, Pune Bill 2022. It also passed Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act second amendment Bill, 2022 which has been already cleared by the Assembly. PTI CLS KRK KRK

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:58 IST
