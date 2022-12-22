Left Menu

Lecturers, IT inspectors, multi tasking staff among 1.47 lakh recruited through 'Rozgar Melas': Govt

22-12-2022
Lecturers, income tax inspectors and multi tasking staff were among 1.47 lakh recruited through 'Rozgar Melas' or employment strategy to fast-track the meeting of job seekers and employers, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

''Rozgar Mela events are being held across the country and so far about 1.47 lakh new appointees have been inducted by various central ministries/departments/central public sector undertakings (PSUs)/ autonomous bodies/ public sector banks etc.,'' Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Constable, teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts, sub inspector, lower divisional clerk, steno, personal assistant, income tax inspectors, grameen dak sevak, multi tasking staff etc. were the posts against which these people were inducted, according to the minister's reply.

''Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. By the time vacancies reported by a department gets filled up, some new vacancies arise,'' he said.

Singh said vacancies in various central government ministries/departments and their attached and subordinate offices are caused due to retirement, resignation, death, promotion etc., of the employee.

Central ministries/departments/central public sector undertakings (PSUs)/autonomous bodies/ public sector banks etc., either directly or through the recruitment agencies such as Union Public Service Commission, Railway Recruitment Board and Staff Selection Commission etc., take up recruitment to fill these vacancies from time to time, the minister said.

In a separate reply, Singh said it is expected that Rozgar Mela will continue to act as a catalyst in further employment and self employment generation and provide gainful service opportunities to the youth.

