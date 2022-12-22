IHCL inks two Ginger hotels in Durgapur, Asansol in West Bengal * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has signed two Ginger branded hotels in Durgapur and Asansol in West Bengal.

''Durgapur and Asansol are major hubs for manufacturing industries. These two signings are in line with the company's strategy of strengthening its presence in the state.

''Ginger will cater to the needs of this emerging market. We are delighted to partner with The Citi Residenci Group of Hotels,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

The 55-key Ginger Durgapur is a brownfield project and the 80-key Ginger Asansol is a greenfield project.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have nine hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in West Bengal, including four under development.

*** Amar Chitra Katha publishes graphic book on industrialist Naval Godrej * Indian graphic novel publisher Amar Chitra Katha on Thursday launched a book on Naval Godrej.

''We are honoured to be sharing the story of Naval Godrej. The Naval Godrej story is one of determination, innovation and above all deep love for India. This story is indeed one of nation-building, and is so apt in today's context, where India strives towards self-reliance and atmanirbharta in all fields,'' Amar Chitra Katha president and CEO Preeti Vyas said.

Growing up in a globalised world, Indian children today need inspirational stories of Indian innovators and entrepreneurs who worked hard to make India self-reliant and put us on the global map with their determination and innovation, Vyas added. *** AUT inks MoU of partnership with IIT Hyderabad * Auckland University of Technology (AUT), New Zealand, on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad) to facilitate and promote cooperation between the two educational institutions through joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.

''This partnership will provide opportunities for students on both sides as well as faculty to collaborate on research platforms. I look forward to delivering significant outcomes from these partnerships,'' AUT Pro Vice Chancellor International and Dean of Design and Creative Technologies Professor Guy Littlefair said in a statement.

AUT is the first New Zealand university to have an existing collaboration with IIT Madras.

