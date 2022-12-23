KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA REPORT

A successive drop in total demand for all categories of tea was in evidence during Sale-51 which was held from December 20 to December 22, 2022, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday. Another 9.5 per cent decline in total demand was in evidence during this session as compared to the previous auction, he said. According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 2,33,528 packages (68,10,276 kg) comprising 1,22,024 packages of CTC leaf, 67,812 packages of Orthodox, 4,099 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 39,593 packages of Dust tea.

CTC leaf at low and medium price level met with better demand A total of 24,17,698 kg of different quality of CTC leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 183.84 per kg. Around 42.7 per cent of the total demand for CTC leaf was claimed at Rs 150 – Rs 200 per kg while 27.46 per cent was marked at lower level and only 8.55 per cent was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Major blenders were active. Western India supported selectively and other internals saw fair support. Exporters marked some enquiry on bolder brokens.

Orthodox offerings witnessed good demand for medium quality. A total of 10,72,827 kg of different quality of Orthodox offerings was claimed at an average price of Rs 215.78 per kg. About 33.9 per cent of total demand was observed between Rs 200-Rs.250 per kg price level while 16.87 per cent was marked at below Rs 150 per kg and 27.23 per cent was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Middle East and CIS operated selectively for Orthodox offerings while good support was recorded from local and internal operators.

Darjeeling leaf met with strong demand and a total of 54,703 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 300.92 per kg. Around 41.99 per cent of the total demand for Darjeeling leaf was registered at lower price level and about 21.03 per cent was claimed at above Rs 500 per kg price level. Hindustan Unilever and CIS operated well. Local dealers were active and exporters witnessed some enquiry.

There was a good demand for this week's dust offerings at the lower price range. A total of 10,20,805 kg of different types was claimed at an average price of Rs 186.11 per kg. Around 33.79 per cent of the total demand was marked at lower price level and only 14.41 per cent was recorded at a higher price range. Major blenders were active while western India and other internal operators registered fair support.

