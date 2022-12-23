Left Menu

Civil servants need to be compassionate to meet people’s aspirations: Foreign Secretary

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:43 IST
Foreign Secretary V M Kwatra on Friday emphasised upon the need for civil servants to be compassionate to meet people's need and their aspirations, according to an official statement.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-week capacity building programmes in the field administration for the civil servants of Maldives and Bangladesh at Garvi Gujarat here, Kwatra highlighted the role of civil servants in delivering seamless public services.

The foreign secretary encouraged them to create a conceptual framework to meet the needs of the people, according to the Personnel Ministry statement. He urged the civil servants of both countries to reflect a strong sense of convergence and purpose and work towards the collective growth of the region. Kwatra also pressed on the need to take forward-looking decisions to strengthen the partnerships in the region. Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and faculty members, training team, and delegates of two nations attended the programme. The programme was attended by 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 Civil Servants from Bangladesh.

NCGG in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, government of India is helping neighbouring countries among others, in building capacities of their civil servants. NCGG designs and implements various capacity building programmes based on the need of developing countries with focus on various aspects to promote good governance and transparent administration for assured public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people. The programmes also include exchange of information, knowledge, new ideas, and best practices that promotes citizen-centric governance.

In his keynote address, Lal stressed on the role of civil servants in providing people-centric governance to improve the quality of life of people. He urged the civil servants to give back to the society and share the latest innovations and ideas to strengthen these ongoing efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

