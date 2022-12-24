Left Menu

Will decide to replace Governor as Chancellor after perusing Bills: Khan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:59 IST
Will decide to replace Governor as Chancellor after perusing Bills: Khan
Khan, speaking to reporters, said he has not yet seen the Bills passed recently by the Assembly as he was outside Kerala travelling for the last few days. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he would take action on Bills, which aim to remove him as Chancellor of universities in the State, after going through them and obtaining the necessary clarifications, if required, from the ruling Left government.

Khan, speaking to reporters, said he has not yet seen the Bills passed recently by the Assembly as he was outside Kerala travelling for the last few days.

On December 13, the Assembly passed the Bills for replacing the Governor as the Chancellor of universities and for appointing eminent academicians to the post.

Khan said there were already two Bills pending his approval as the State government was yet to provide the clarifications he had sought.

The pending Bills are -- the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill seeks to make the executive the appellate authority over reports by the anti-corruption agency. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in September aims to change the number of members and the structure of the search-cum-selection committee that picks the Vice-Chancellor candidates.

The Bills for removing the Governor as Chancellor were introduced in the House amid the continuing tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022