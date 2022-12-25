Left Menu

Gehlot pays tribute to Bharatpur's erstwhile ruler Surajmal on his death anniversary

For this reason, the princely state of Bharatpur was always one step ahead of the Mughals and the British and the Lohagarh fort remained invincible, the chief minister said.He said the younger generations should learn from the lives of such great men to move forward in life.Great men do not have any caste or religion.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 19:21 IST
Gehlot pays tribute to Bharatpur's erstwhile ruler Surajmal on his death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid homage to Surajmal, the erstwhile ruler of Bharatpur, on his death anniversary on Sunday, saying he was a great warrior and an excellent diplomat.

Gehlot also visited Maharani Shri Jaya Mahavidyalaya ground in Bharatpur, where sand art depicting the life of Surajmal was on display.

''Maharaja Surajmal, the founder of Bharatpur, was a great warrior, proficient in battle as well as an excellent diplomat. For this reason, the princely state of Bharatpur was always one step ahead of the Mughals and the British and the Lohagarh fort remained invincible,'' the chief minister said.

He said the younger generations should learn from the lives of such great men to move forward in life.

Great men do not have any caste or religion. For them, all communities and religions are equal, Gehlot said.

Highlighting the schemes and programmes of his government, Gehlot said the public welfare schemes of the state are being viewed as models across the country.

''Among these, Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, social security pension and old pension scheme for state employees are being discussed across the country,'' he said.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg, Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma, Inspector General Gaurav Srivastava and others were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to Bharatpur, Gehlot also laid foundation stones and inaugurated development projects in Nadbai assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022