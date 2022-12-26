Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS with
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources said.
Sitharaman, 63, is in a private ward of the hospital, they said. She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitharaman
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Institute of Medical Sciences
Advertisement