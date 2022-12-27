Bandh over paper leak hits life in Itanagar

Markets were shut, schools and colleges were closed and vehicles remained off the roads as normal life was affected on Tuesday in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, due to dawn-to-dusk shutdown by a students' union over the APSC question paper leak case.

The city wore a deserted look as supporters of All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSIU) demonstrated, maintaining that the state government failed to fulfill its demands over the question paper leak case.

All shops and business establishments, banks and educational institutions remained closed while private and public transport remained off the roads. Only vehicles of magistrates and security personnel were seen. Attendance in government offices were also thin.

The bandh, which began at 5 am, remained largely peaceful barring a few stray incidents during which protestors burnt tyres on the roads, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said.

A massive security arrangement was in place to maintain law and order in the city, Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said.

The paper leak in the assistant engineer (civil) examination, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), came to light after a candidate filed a police complaint. More than 400 candidates appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27.

In October, the state government handed over the case to CBI.

The ANSU had on December 3 submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, placing its 13-point demands in connection with the question paper leak case.

The ANSU had demanded that all the APSC chairpersons, secretaries and members since 2014 be brought under the purview of the investigation, and if discrepancies are reported against them, they should be arrested immediately.

The union also demanded immediate constitution of a fast-track court for the prosecution of all the accused involved in the paper leak case, the establishment of a state administrative tribunal, and the immediate seizure of assets of all the accused.

It further demanded the suspension of all upcoming examinations of the APPSC till the completion of the investigation.

Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday said that the government has taken the paper leak as an opportunity to cleanse the system from its root.

''The government has adopted a two-pronged approach -- a free, fair and just investigation to bring all involved to the book and initiate appropriate action against them, and put a robust standard operating procedure (SOP) in place to ensure that APPSC exams are fair in the future,'' he said at a press conference.

