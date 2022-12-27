Left Menu

MCD seeks support from NGOs, pvt firms for development of smart classes, libraries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:25 IST
MCD seeks support from NGOs, pvt firms for development of smart classes, libraries
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The MCD is looking for support from NGOs and private firms for development of smart classes, libraries, and improvement of school buildings, its officials said on Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi in a statement said it has started 'Vidyasthali Project' to develop a ''superlative learning environment'' in its schools for an all-round development of students.

Under the project, various NGOs and private companies are invited to support and strengthen facilities and infrastructure in the civic body-run schools.

''MCD is looking forward to active support from various NGOs and private companies, in areas like development of smart classes, library development, nursery class development, material of resource centre for children with special needs, improvement in school building, human resources, sports, fully-furnished computer and science labs and other facilities,'' the statement said.

Proposals are invited from companies, industries, government and non-government organisations, and those with CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds so that a holistic development of children can be done, it said.

Senior officials of the education department said that many NGOs and companies are already at work in several MCD-run schools where they extend their help to develop such facilities as can be found in any modern school, the statement said.

