CUET-PG to be held from June 1-10: NTA

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate courses will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.
''NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023,'' it said.
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, ''Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score''.
