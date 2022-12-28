Left Menu

Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in schools till Jan 1

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:17 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, an official said on Wednesday.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

''According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order,'' Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

