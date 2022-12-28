Took calculated risk on CM Adityanath's advice: Cop-turned-UP minister Asim Arun on politics foray

Former IPS officer and Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Wednesday said his foray into politics was a calculated risk taken on a suggestion by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Arun, a 1994-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), was the police commissioner of Kanpur when he announced his decision of taking voluntary retirement on January 18, in a surprise move ahead of the state assembly polls.

Soon after this, Arun joined the BJP and successfully contested the election from Kannauj. He went on to become a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

''Yogi-ji told me many times that taking risks in life is very important,” Arun said, responding to a question on his political foray during an interaction with college students at a programme in Greater Noida.

''Not everybody needs to build capacity for risks, but if one has to face challenges and move ahead, calculated risks need to be taken. I also took that calculated risk. I would encourage you also to take calculated risks and develop skills, not necessarily in politics but in any area of work of your interest,'' the minister said.

The former top cop also lavished praise on his party. ''The BJP works on a leadership development programme where people within the organisation are also trained three to four times a year in special camps. Along with this, people like me, who are subject experts in some or other field of work, the party looks out for them or suggests them to join it. Some take the suggestion, some do not.'' ''I am from the 1994 batch (of the IPS). Two of my batchmates are already in the party – Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav and Bhubaneshwar MP Aparajita Sarangi (both former IAS officers). Besides them, there are generals and diplomats who have been brought forward and given opportunities by the BJP since their expertise has been given importance,'' Arun said, interacting with the students at Sharda University.

He said the special skills and basic principles he developed as a police officer were appreciated by the party leaders, who presented him with the opportunity for political foray.

“I had nine years of service left. I turned out to be lucky as I won the election and everything has worked fine but bigger challenges are in front that now need to be faced,” he added.

