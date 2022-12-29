Left Menu

FRI closes after leopard, its cubs spotted on campus

The Forest Research Institute FRI here was closed for safety reasons on Thursday after a leopard with its cubs was seen on its campus.Cages have been put up in the forest adjoining the institute and an eight-member quick response team is patrolling the campus, Dehradun DFO Nitishmani Tripathi said.


The Forest Research Institute (FRI) here was closed for safety reasons on Thursday after a leopard with its cubs was seen on its campus.

Cages have been put up in the forest adjoining the institute and an eight-member quick response team is patrolling the campus, Dehradun DFO Nitishmani Tripathi said. FRI Registrar SK Thomas said after a leopard was seen roaming with its cubs on the campus for several days, it was decided that the institute will be closed for visitors to prevent any untoward incident.

The institute's campus will remain closed for all visitors, including morning and evening walkers, from December 29 to January 15, he said. The FRI is spread over 450 hectares and residents have also been advised to go outside their homes only when necessary, Thomas said.

