Rajeev Chandrasekhar to interact with over 1000 students from Kerala colleges

A former chip designer and tech entrepreneur turned politician,  Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been engaging with young Indians including Startups and entrepreneurs across the Nation.

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar is going to visit Kerala for the second time in a month and shall be interacting with students & young Indians. He will attend two events in the southern coastal city of Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday during his visit.

The Minister will interact with over 1000 students and youngsters from 20 colleges of Kerala in an event organised under the initiative – 'New India for Young India - Techade of Opportunities ' on the campus of Catholic Bishop House at Thamarassery. Theses sessions are aimed at encouraging young Indians to explore the avenues of innovations in the digital space as India's digital economy is expanding at a fast pace, creating opportunities for new jobs& entrepreneurships.

A former chip designer and tech entrepreneur turned politician, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been engaging with young Indians including Startups and entrepreneurs across the Nation. Such interactions are very well received by students, academicians & people from the startup ecosystem. Recently, in Gujarat, as a result of these interactions, a network of High Net-worth Individuals and family owned businesses formed venture funds to the tune of Rs 1500 Crores to catalyse the startup ecosystem in Gujarat.

The Minister will also attend Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam at Alphonsa English Higher Secondary School, Koranghad & engage with a huge gathering of Young Indians. The number is expected to be in thousands.

Previously, in the first week of December, he visited St. Paul's School at Thrissur in Kerala where he had studied when he was five years old.

