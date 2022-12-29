Left Menu

PM Modi's mother Hiraben recovering, says hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben is recovering, a hospital in Ahmedabad where she is admitted said on Thursday.Hiraben 99, also called Hiraba, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues.PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:50 IST
PM Modi's mother Hiraben recovering, says hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben is ''recovering'', a hospital in Ahmedabad where she is admitted said on Thursday.

Hiraben (99), also called Hiraba, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility situated on the campus of the civil hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital in a statement said, ''Smt Hiraba Modi's health condition is recovering.'' Earlier in the day, PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi said their mother's condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.

"Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs," Somabhai Modi told PTI.

"She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in the sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today," he said.

The hospital on Wednesday said the condition of the prime minister's mother is stable.

Hiraben lives at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The prime minister regularly visits Raysan and spends time with her mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022