Rajasthan govt committed to all-round development of tribal areas, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state government was committed to the all-round development of tribal areas and plans were being prepared keeping its interests in mind.You will get tired of asking for things but I will not get tired of giving. Earlier, while addressing another programme in Pali, Gehlot said Rajasthan was continuously moving ahead with public welfare schemes.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state government was committed to the all-round development of tribal areas and plans were being prepared keeping its interests in mind.

''You will get tired of asking for (things) but I will not get tired of giving. Every moment of my life is for you,'' Gehlot said while addressing a programme at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur. Sharing details of the government's public welfare works in the last four years, the chief minister said health insurance of Rs 10 lakh had been given to every family through the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. Earlier, while addressing another programme in Pali, Gehlot said Rajasthan was continuously moving ahead with public welfare schemes. ''Today, the Rajasthan model is being discussed in the whole country. Migrant Rajasthanis also have an important contribution in the state's development,'' he said.

Rajasthan used to be associated with words such as ''desert'' and ''drought'' but the conditions are different today, he said. ''Water from the Indira Gandhi Canal is reaching Jodhpur. A major part of the state is benefitting from this canal. Along with a refinery, a petrochemical complex is being built in the state, which will boost industrialisation,'' he said.

