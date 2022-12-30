Left Menu

No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia

There is no dearth of talent among the Delhi government school students, who are claiming top spots in every field on the back of their hard work and determination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.Attending annual day functions at government schools, Sisodia said that strengthening the education system has been the priority of the Delhi government and that the schools have transformed from tent schools to talent schools. There is no dearth of talent among the children studying in our schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:04 IST
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

There is no dearth of talent among the Delhi government school students, who are claiming top spots in every field on the back of their hard work and determination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Attending annual day functions at government schools, Sisodia said that strengthening the education system has been the priority of the Delhi government and that the schools have transformed from ''tent schools to talent schools.'' ''There is no dearth of talent among the children studying in our schools. On the basis of their brilliant performance and determination, they are claiming the top spots in every field.

''Our teachers also worked hard to provide quality education to the children. Delhi government schools which were once called 'tent schools', have now transformed into 'talent schools,''' Sisodia said.

He also said that the Delhi government has revamped school infrastructure, teachers' training and quality of education at Delhi government schools in the last eight years.

''Earlier, parents used to send their children to government schools due to helplessness and financial constraints. But now, they take pride in sending their children to our schools.

''In the past 8 years, excellent work has been done in the field of infrastructure, teachers' training and quality of education in Delhi government schools. Parents are now realising that their children's future is secure in our schools,'' he said.

He also said that a large number of children studying in private schools have enrolled in Delhi government schools in the last few years.

''Delhi government schools are giving competition to private schools in terms of quality of education and infrastructure,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022