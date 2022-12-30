No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia

There is no dearth of talent among the Delhi government school students, who are claiming top spots in every field on the back of their hard work and determination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Attending annual day functions at government schools, Sisodia said that strengthening the education system has been the priority of the Delhi government and that the schools have transformed from ''tent schools to talent schools.'' ''There is no dearth of talent among the children studying in our schools. On the basis of their brilliant performance and determination, they are claiming the top spots in every field.

''Our teachers also worked hard to provide quality education to the children. Delhi government schools which were once called 'tent schools', have now transformed into 'talent schools,''' Sisodia said.

He also said that the Delhi government has revamped school infrastructure, teachers' training and quality of education at Delhi government schools in the last eight years.

''Earlier, parents used to send their children to government schools due to helplessness and financial constraints. But now, they take pride in sending their children to our schools.

''In the past 8 years, excellent work has been done in the field of infrastructure, teachers' training and quality of education in Delhi government schools. Parents are now realising that their children's future is secure in our schools,'' he said.

He also said that a large number of children studying in private schools have enrolled in Delhi government schools in the last few years.

''Delhi government schools are giving competition to private schools in terms of quality of education and infrastructure,'' he added.

