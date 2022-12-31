Boy, 8, assaulted with thread tied to his private part in south Delhi govt school

Left Menu

A group of students allegedly assaulted a Class 2 student in an NDMC school here in South Delhis Kidwai Nagar area by tying a nylon-type thread on his private part, police said on Saturday.An New Delhi Municipal Council official said that police have taken up the matter and are investigating it.According to police, the matter came to light on Wednesday when the parents of the eight-year-old boy checked on him while he was taking shower.They took the boy to a hospital and informed the police about the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:13 IST
A group of students allegedly assaulted a Class 2 student in an NDMC school here in South Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area by tying a nylon-type thread on his private part, police said on Saturday.

An New Delhi Municipal Council official said that police have taken up the matter and are investigating it.

According to police, the matter came to light on Wednesday when the parents of the eight-year-old boy checked on him while he was taking shower.

They took the boy to a hospital and informed the police about the incident. In their police complaint, the parents alleged that a nylon-type thread was tied on the private part of their son by his fellow students in school.

''The condition of the child is stated to be normal but he is still under observation,'' police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, ''We haven't registered a case yet because the child is not able to identify the other children. We are also taking a legal opinion on the matter. We will be taking the child along with us to the school to identify the accused in the incident.'' The officer said the students are on a winter holiday, but some of them will be back Saturday.

Since the accused are also children, they will have to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. ''Since the police are investigating the matter. It is too early for us to comment on the matter,'' the NDMC official said.

