Delhi traders welcome LG's decision to allow restaurants in 5 and 4-star hotels to operate 24x7

Restaurateurs and traders on Saturday welcomed the Lt Governor's decision to allow restaurants in 5-star and 4-star hotels in Delhi to operate round-the-clock, saying it will promote the night economy.

However, a few restaurant owners also urged the government to allow bars situated outside hotels to remain open 24X7.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, had in November, set up a high powered committee to ease and facilitate license requirements for restaurants/eateries, and directed it to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting the licensing processes. After the submission of the report by the committee, it took several rounds of meetings to finally concretise the liberalised regulations, officials said.

These will now be sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to bring about necessary changes in the new application undertaking and uploaded on the MHA licensing portal. Under the new norms, all restaurants/eating houses in Five and Four Star Hotels, those within Airport, railway station and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24X7 basis after payment of necessary fee. In 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to operate till 2 am, and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 am. The National Restaurants Association of India treasurer Manpreet Singh termed it a positive news and said it will promote the night economy.

''We are happy such a step has been announced by the LG but we are hoping that it should be announced in normal hotels as well. The move will help in increasing the business and promote the night economy,'' Singh said. Vinod Giri, Director General, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) also welcomed the move, saying it is the first step in the revival of the industry. ''This is a positive development and good news. It will help in boosting the night economy and improve the business. It will also increase the confidence among stakeholders,'' Giri said. He asserted that the step should be implemented in other bars and restaurants also.

''Slowly and slowly, it should be expanded to other bars and restaurants,'' Giri added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Gaurav Chhatwal, owner of Chungwa in Greater Kailash II, said, ''It should apply to other restaurants and bars also as it is a progressive move and help in revival of economy and improve the business in the capital,'' he said.

