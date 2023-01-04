Dharmendra Pradhan discusses roadmap ahead in skill development efforts

Discussions centered around skill development schemes, skill gap analysis and skill mapping, connecting Indian youth to global opportunities, developing curriculum to reflect emerging trends and creating synergy between different portals related to skill development

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the 3rd meeting of the steering committee of National Skill Development Mission. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting. In the meeting Shri Pradhan discussed the progress made and the roadmap ahead in the skill development efforts.

The Minister discussed various issues such as creating convergence of skill development schemes, skill gap analysis and skill mapping, connecting Indian youth to global opportunities, developing curriculum to reflect emerging trends and creating synergy between different portals related to skill development.

Shri Pradhan called for creating greater synergy among skill development schemes of all ministries, spending on skill development by all stakeholders, further aligning our skill development efforts with market realities and fast-tracking implementation to create impact-at-scale.

(With Inputs from PIB)