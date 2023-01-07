Left Menu

Lakme Fashion Week, FDCI set dates for 2023 editions in Mumbai and Delhi

We are excited to present another milestone year of Indian fashion and look forward to presenting our designers perspective on both style and sustainability, she added.Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI, said the year 2023 marks two years of FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week joining forces to work together.Together we have been able to create lucrative business opportunities for the industry, and the upcoming season will be no different.

Lakme Fashion Week, FDCI set dates for 2023 editions in Mumbai and Delhi
Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), has announced the dates for its 2023 editions, scheduled to be held in Mumbai and Delhi.

The first edition of the fashion gala will take place in Mumbai from March 9 to 12, while the second edition will happen in Delhi from October 11 to 15.

The two fashion showcases will further its sustainability-led efforts while also continuing its focus on inclusivity and diversity.

''Lakme has always been an invitation to beauty-enthusiasts to celebrate themselves and their beauty with high impact make-up and skin-solutions that are her allies in elevating her look. Lakme has had a history of many firsts – be it product innovations, trends or even ways to reimagine 'beauty' itself,'' Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said in a statement.

''In that journey, fashion has played a pivotal role, with Lakme Fashion Week setting the tone and being an inspiration for a continually evolving global-Indian. We are excited to present another milestone year of Indian fashion and look forward to presenting our designers' perspective on both style and sustainability,'' she added.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI, said the year 2023 marks two years of FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week joining forces to work together.

''Together we have been able to create lucrative business opportunities for the industry, and the upcoming season will be no different. We're keen to ensure the business of fashion happens here, and can't wait to share everything, that is being planned for the March edition in Mumbai,'' he added.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle, said the fashion extravaganza continues its commitment towards presenting alternate editions in India's Fashion Capitals Mumbai and Delhi.

''We are very happy to kickstart 2023 in Mumbai with a weeklong celebration and curation continuing through the main event from 9th-12th March. We look forward to engaging with seasoned as well as new talent in the design and fashion community,'' he said.

