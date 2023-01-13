BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the BJP was resorting to ''dirty politics'' to stop the AAP government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.

At a press conference here, he said so far around 1,100 teachers have undergone training abroad, including Singapore, the UK and Finland.

Now, that the people of the BJP have an ''unauthorised hold'' over the services department, they are ''doing dirty politics'' to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, Sisodia alleged.

He said that if Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena cares for the future of children and doesn't want their education to be impacted, then he ''should not side with the BJP in their conspiracy''.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the LG Secretariat over Sisodia's charges.

''We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training. The LG delayed it on one pretext or another,'' Sisodia claimed.

The Delhi deputy chief minister alleged the BJP was trying to ''use all its might'' to stop the Delhi government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.

''We sent teachers to Finland as it is one of the best places that has carried out education reforms. We want to expose our teachers to such international standards, as it is the teachers who contribute to raising the standard of education,'' Sisodia told reporters.

He said, ''The BJP doesn't know it because they have nothing to do with education.'' Sisodia said the file regarding sending teachers to Finland for training will be again sent to the LG.

''We had sent the file on Finland visit of teachers to LG, and he has asked for a cost-benefit analysis if such a programme can be done in India,'' he claimed, adding, ''The prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will go to World Economic Forum. Will that also be stopped on the pretext of cost-benefit analysis?''

