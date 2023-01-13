DU's 99th convocation on Feb 25

Left Menu

The convocation ceremony will begin from 930 AM at Multipurpose hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, the notification said.It is notified for information to all concerned that the 99th Annual Convocation of University of Delhi is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th February 2023, it said.During its 98th convocation last year, the university awarded digital degrees to its 1,73,443 students.

The Delhi University will hold its 99th convocation on February 25, according to an official notification. The convocation ceremony will begin from 9:30 AM at Multipurpose hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, the notification said.

''It is notified for information to all concerned that the 99th Annual Convocation of University of Delhi is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th February 2023,'' it said.

During its 98th convocation last year, the university awarded digital degrees to its 1,73,443 students. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was called as the chief guest.

In 2021, the university became the first institution in the country to award digital degrees to its 1,78,719 students.

