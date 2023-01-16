Left Menu

Maha: AYUSH doctors of rural hospitals stage demonstration over various demands in Thane

Nearly 100 community medical officials practising under the AYUSH stream at rural hospitals staged an agitation at the headquarters of the Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Monday to press for their various demands.

16-01-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 100 community medical officials practising under the AYUSH stream at rural hospitals staged an agitation at the headquarters of the Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Monday to press for their various demands. The agitation is being held under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Samudaya Arogya Adhikari Sanghatana. More than 10,000 community medical officers in 36 districts of the state are staging a dharna at the respective district headquarters to press for their demands, said Dr Tejaswini Sonawane, the vice-president of the organisation's Thane district unit.

If the government fails to pay heed to the doctors' demands, they will go on an indefinite strike from January 23, she said.

The protesting doctors have demanded that they be made permanent in government services and given a group and class, apart from a hike in salary and compensation, among other demands, Dr Sonawane said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

