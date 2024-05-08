US State Dept OKs sale of missile upgrade kits to UAE for about $144 mln, Pentagon says
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of high speed anti-radiation missile control section modification upgrade and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates for about $144 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, according to the Pentagon.
