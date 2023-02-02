DDU teaching, non-teaching staff protest against irregular salaries

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:03 IST
A strike called by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College against the alleged irregular payment of salaries and other dues in the past three years entered its second day on Thursday.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College is one of the 12 constituent colleges of the University of Delhi that are fully funded by the Delhi government.

The staff association of the college has alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government paid salaries till September 2022.

The deficit in the release of grants stands to the tune of Rs 25.7 crores, the association said.

''The professors and other staff of the college have not received their salaries for the past four months including the medical expenses, arrears, child care allowance, LTC and pensions,'' the staff association alleged.

''In protest of the non-payment of regular salary and other dues for the past three years, teaching and non-teaching staff of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, one among 12 constituent colleges of University of Delhi who are fully funded by the Delhi government are sitting on strike for two days on road in front of the college gate,'' it said in a statement.

Irregular payment of salary and denial of other benefits is putting an impact on the morale of teachers and staff which badly affects the health of the institution, the staff association said.

