Left Menu

Bihar IAS officer uses abusive language during meeting; officials demand action

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:40 IST
Bihar IAS officer uses abusive language during meeting; officials demand action
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@AssociationBas)
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) have demanded that the state’s senior IAS officer K K Pathak be sacked for allegedly using abusive language against them and the people of Bihar during a meeting, a video clipping of which has gone viral.

An officer-bearer of the Association said they also lodged a complaint against Pathak, an additional chief secretary rank officer, with the police.

BASA members will wear black badges on Friday as a mark of protest against cancellation of the registration of their association.

“A video of Pathak has gone viral on social media where he can be seen using abusive language against the officers present at a meeting held through video conferencing. Pathak seemed furious against government officers and people of the state,” BASA General Secretary Sunil Kumar Tiwary told reporters.

Pathak is holding the posts of Additional Chief Secretary, Prohibition Excise and Registration department (Excise), and the Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

Despite repeated attempts, the 1990-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre was not available for his comments.

However, the BIPARD in a statement said, ''The DG has expressed his regret for using certain objectionable words against BASA officers as shown in the video.'' In the viral video, Pathak was seen talking about the traffic woes of Patna, the capital of Bihar.

''Have you ever seen anyone honking on the road when the signal is red? But on Bailey Road in Patna, people keep on honking at the red light. People follow rules in Chennai. I will reprimand the deputy collectors,'' KK Pathak is seen speaking in the clipping.

Tiwary claimed that Pathak was annoyed with office-bearers of BASA as they had protested against him because of “mismanagement” during a training session organised by BIPARD in November last year in Gaya for the probationer deputy collectors.

One of the trainees even died there, the BASA general secretary claimed.

“Pathak was miffed with BASA and probationer deputy collectors following the protest and he cancelled the registration of BASA,” he said.

BIPARD, however, alleged in the statement that BASA members did not maintain discipline during training and complaints against the new recruits were also lodged with the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023