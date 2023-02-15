Left Menu

India Yamaha Motor sets up new school building under CSR initiative

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:02 IST
India Yamaha Motor sets up new school building under CSR initiative
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has set up a new building for a panchayat union school under its corporate social responsibility initiative in Kancheepuram district near here, the company said on Wednesday.

The facility at the panchayat union primary school in Selaiyanur in Sriperumbudur block would provide easy access to education for the students living in the neighbouring villages.

India Yamaha Motor completed the entire project with a total investment of Rs 28 lakh, a company statement said.

''We would like to thank the education department of Kancheepuram for all the support extended to India Yamaha Motor towards our endeavour to support the education...we hope that the newly constructed building with all the adequate facilities will ensure quality educational environment for all the children from nearby villages,'' Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said.

The company is planning to conduct multiple programme in areas within the vicinity of the plant location.

The company believes that such efforts have the potential to help create a better society and would continue to make great strides in this direction, the firm said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023