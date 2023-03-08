Left Menu

Three killed in road accident in UP's Basti

Three people were killed after their motorcycles collided with each other in the Walterganj area here, police said on Wednesday.The accident took place on Tuesday night. Himanshu Mishra 20, Jiyalal 30 and Suraj 20 were rushed to a hospital. Police said Jiyalal and Suraj were on one motorcycle.

PTI | Basti | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:13 IST
Three killed in road accident in UP's Basti
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed after their motorcycles collided with each other in the Walterganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night. Himanshu Mishra (20), Jiyalal (30) and Suraj (20) were rushed to a hospital. They died during treatment, Circle Officer Alok Prasad said. Police said Jiyalal and Suraj were on one motorcycle. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023