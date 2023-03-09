Left Menu

Himachal governor seeks report on jaundice outbreak in Nauni university

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday sought a report from the vice chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni on the reported spread of jaundice on the campus.

Claiming that jaundice spread on the campus due to the supply of contaminated waters, students lodged a protest on Tuesday.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the governor held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel and issued instructions to further improve drinking water supply and other facilities for students of the university in Nauni in Solan district.

He asked him to thoroughly investigate the real cause behind the spread of jaundice and submit a report. The governor also appealed to the students to maintain peace on the campus and assured that he would personally monitor the issue.

During their protest, the students boycotted classes, raised slogans against the university administration and demanded immediate solution to the problem. They claimed that water tanks are exposed to wild animals, especially monkeys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

