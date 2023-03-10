German police: 8 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting

Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg, German police said Friday, and an unspecified number of others were wounded.

Police gave the figure on their website. There was still no word on a possible motive for the shooting on Thursday evening that stunned Germany's second-biggest city.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described the shooting as “a brutal act of violence.” Police said during the night that they believe that there was only one shooter, and that this could be a person who was found dead in the building.

