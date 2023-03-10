Left Menu

Govt invites applications for ED post at IBBI

The government has invited applications for the post of executive director ED on a deputation basis at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI. Applications are to reach the IBBI by May 8, 2023, according to a notice.The appointment for the post will be on a deputation basis for an initial period of three years, which shall be extendable by one year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:13 IST
Govt invites applications for ED post at IBBI
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has invited applications for the post of executive director (ED) on a deputation basis at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Applications are to reach the IBBI by May 8, 2023, according to a notice.

The appointment for the post will be on a deputation basis for an initial period of three years, which shall be extendable by one year. Officers of RBI, banks, financial institutions, regulatory bodies and statutory bodies with not less than 20 years of experience in the officer cadre of which a minimum of 15 years of experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration can apply for the post.

The interested candidates must have an educational qualification of MBA with specialization in law or finance or economics or accountancy.

Officers working in the government who have completed a minimum of 18 years of service and have an experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration with knowledge of insolvency or bankruptcy issues can also apply, the notice said.

The age for deputation shall be not less than 40 years and not more than 55 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications. The IBBI is a statutory body established under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016, comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and is responsible for the implementation of the code that consolidates and amends the laws relating to reorganization and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IBBI

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023