First batch of 48 students of IIT Kanpur's eMasters Degree Programme completes requirements of programmes within a year

The first batch of 48 students of the eMasters Degree Programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has completed the academic requirements of respective programmes within a year. Introduced in January 2022, the eMasters is a unique set of independent, online programmes exclusively designed for working professionals to enable them with relevant expertise to stay agile, effective and relevant in a fast-changing technology-dominated world. The unique programme aimed at working-professionals provides the flexibility to complete their degrees anytime between one to three years. The first batch of students, who have completed their programmes, will be awarded their degrees officially at the institute's next convocation.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said, ''It is quite an achievement that the first batch of 48 students from different programmes completed the academic requirements of programmes in December 2022 itself. The eMasters degree programmes are designed to offer the working professionals from various fields with the required assistance in upskilling themselves to always stay ahead in today's fast-changing world. In addition to giving them an edge, the programmes make them confident to take lead in their respective fields. We are getting great response and are planning to launch more programmes in near future apart from the nine programmes that are already on offer.'' At present, IIT Kanpur offers eMasters Degree Programmes from four different departments (Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Economic Sciences and Industrial and Management Engineering) to deepen the core knowledge of students. The nine eMasters programmes are Communication Systems (COMM); Cyber Security (CY); Quantitative Finance and Risk Management (QFRM); Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management (PSREM); Economics, Finance & Public Policy (EFPP); Economics, Finance & Data Analysis (EFDA); Economics and Finance for Businesses (EFB); Data Science and Business Analytics (DSBA); Financial Technology & Management (FTM).

Apart from the nine programmes, the institute has recently announced another eMasters Programme on Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management from the Department of Civil Engineering. The programme aims to equip practising civil engineers and architects with the knowledge and skills to manage projects effectively, using minimum resources and energy requirements, and with a minimum carbon footprint. The programme will be launched in July this year and the application process for the inaugural cohort will start by end of March 2023. The newly announced programme will add up to the expanding tally of the unique initiative by IIT Kanpur. This bears testimony to the rapidly expanding academic horizon at IIT Kanpur in recent years.

Each programme, under the eMasters portfolio, offers several flexible tracks, with multi-disciplinary modules that are designed to be intellectually challenging and state-of-the-art — the hallmark of IIT Kanpur. Some of the programmes also offer on-campus visits to IIT Kanpur covering laboratory visits, laboratory sessions and demonstrations, and various industrial visits to different organizations. In the same line, a few students from QFRM and PSREM visited the campus respectively in November 2022 and February 2023. The students of the PSREM batch were also taken to industrial visits to NLDC (National Load Despatch Centre), IEX (Indian Energy Exchange Limited), and BSES (Bombay Suburban Electric Supply) organizations, in June last year.

