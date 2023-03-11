Left Menu

CM Kejriwal felicitates winners of DCW International Women's Day Awards

But this is a special day to celebrate women. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them. Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 14:41 IST
CM Kejriwal felicitates winners of DCW International Women's Day Awards
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women's Day Awards.

Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment towards women.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, ''All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them.'' ''Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023