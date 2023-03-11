Maha: SIT to probe ex-RTO official allegedly duping people taking CM's name

A special investigation team will probe allegations against a former Regional Transport Office (RTO) staffer that he promised transfers and postings to people by falsely claiming he was close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

This ex-RTO staffer, along with an associate, would meet transport department officials at a five-star hotel here and would seek money for such transfers and postings, he said.

''The SIT has been set up on the basis of media reports. It will probe all the allegations. It will check CCTV footage of the hotel in question as part of the probe,'' Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said at a press conference.

