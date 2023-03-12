Left Menu

PTI | Samalkha | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:09 IST
RSS to discuss ways to increase participation of women in its programmes
Increasing participation of women in social awareness programmes of the RSS will be discussed at the organisation's annual general body meeting, Sangh joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said here on Sunday.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the RSS started here on Sunday during which it will take stock of the work done by it and its affiliates in the last one year, and also decide its course of action for the next one year.

Vaidya also said that the RSS will pass a resolution to mark completion of 75 years of India's Independence while emphasising on self-reliance.

To a question on engagement of women in RSS activities, he said there is a dedicated arm of Sangh for women -- Rashtriya Sevika Samiti -- which works for their overall development.

''Increasing women participation in social awareness, awakening and social change works of Sangh will be discussed in this meeting,'' Vaidya said.

He also shared details of shakhas, the smallest unit of Sangh, being held across the country.

''Our aim is to increase the number of daily shakhas to one lakh by next year,'' Vaidya said Around 60 per cent of those attending shakhas are students while the rest are professionals, entrepreneurs and employees, he said.

Vaidya also added that 7.25 lakh youth made a request to join the RSS through its website in the 2017-2022 period.

